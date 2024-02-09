New Port Richey city leaders up for the challenge of managing growth

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The expansion and completion of Sims Park, the revitalization of the Hacienda Hotel: downtown New Port Richey is definitely changing.

The goal of local leaders is to make this area a destination.

"New Port Richey has been on an exciting trajectory. Over the last three years, we have experienced a lot of interest in the city that will result in some future growth, but a lot of new direction that we haven't seen in the past with new retail establishments, new restaurants and new styles of housing," said Debbie Manns, New Port Richey City Manager.

New Port Richey Main Street is a nonprofit focused on preserving this area's historic past but also connecting businesses with the community, too.

"Well, I definitely feel like it's unique because we bring the nature into our downtown," said Tina Gordon, New Port Richey Main Street Program Director. "It's a safe area that you can walk the whole downtown district and see a whole bunch of different things."

While downtown is certainly developing, city leaders are trying to manage the growth.

"That truly is where the real challenge is because we are not building on new ground. We are assembling parcels of property and negotiating with several property owners to acquire those parcels and then trying to make a deal from there," Manns said.

A lot of focus is on the downtown area, and that's also where a new project will start taking shape on Railroad Square.

The area spans along Nebraska Avenue between Adams Street and Grand Boulevard.

Officials want to limit traffic to one way, then build out some public space and put it in an urban park.

Shade sails will also be added over the street, and the city hopes this is another project that will help amplify downtown.

Next, housing.

"Adjacent to the downtown, there will be some nice housing so that we can improve our densities and the perimeter," Manns said. "I think that's an important component to what we're doing, and improving our walkability in the downtown area is a big project that we're focused on."

