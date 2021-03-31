New local company delivering team building boxes to offices as people return to work

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — As more people return to the office this summer, many of us will be reintroducing ourselves to co-workers that we haven't seen in person for over a year.

A Lakeland woman is trying to make this process a little bit more fun. Emily Baker founded a new company called Buoy Box.

"It's a good way to kind of reintroduce everybody together. It's been a really long time; we're a little stressed out about going back to work, possibly, so it's a nice break to kind of connect with one another, laugh over something, use your creativity," said Baker.

One of her first deliveries was to RP&G Printing in Wesley Chapel.

"Coming back to work and just going, 'ok you're here, go back to work,' just didn't really seem like the best kind of thing to rebuild that team concept," said Owner Kent Ross.

That's where Baker steps in. Every employee receives their own box, each one filled with a snack, craft and a special surprise. Her number one goal is to create team building.

Robert Boyd

"It's a great ice breaker to say, 'hey, we're so happy to have you back as a company,' you tell employees here is a little token of appreciation, let's connect, let's all connect as one," said Baker.

"To have a little project to kind of gather around a table and be hands-on, kind of loosen up, get used to each other again really seemed like a great idea," said Ross.

For those employees who remain at home, the Buoy Box can be delivered anywhere. Baker is hoping companies sign up for a subscription, receiving a totally new box every month.

"You don't have to think, 'oh my gosh, what am I going to do this month for team building,' it's already built-in, it's delivered to you or your employee, and then you are done," said Baker.

RP&G Printing says sometimes you forget how special your employees are until the office is empty. It's important to let them know you're glad they're back.

"In management, it's not the machines that make my business. It's the employees, and if I have happy employees that are going to work together well, then I have a really successful business," said Ross.

For more information, go to buoybox.com.