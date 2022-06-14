Music coach arrested for lewd and lascivious molestation

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A music/singing coach from Brandon was arrested Monday for lewd and lascivious molestation, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said Craig Hartfield was hired as a voice coach for the 14-year-old victim in New Port Richey in October 2021. The sheriff's office investigation began on June 10.

Hartfield worked as an independent music coach and was not employed at a school, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said Hartfield told authorities he sent texts detailing his affection for the victim. After his arrest, authorities said he admitted that he gave the victim alcohol, massages and other items.

Hartfield told authorities he denied attempting relations with other students but the sheriff's office is asking anyone who may be a victim or have a loved one that could be to contact the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.