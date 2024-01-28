Motorcyclist killed trying to pass vehicle in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY — A motorcyclist was killed in a Pasco County crash on Saturday after he tried to pass another vehicle ahead.

A Lincoln MKX driven by a 27-year-old Dade City woman was traveling northbound on Bellamy Brothers Boulevard at about 8:25 p.m.

Directly behind her was a 27-year-old Spring Hill man riding a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, in the 13000 block of the roadway, the motorcyclist tried to pass the Lincoln as the woman attempted to turn left into a private driveway.

The Lincoln entered the path of the motorcyclist, who struck the vehicle and was ejected from the bike, the report stated. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was not injured.