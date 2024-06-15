Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Motorcyclist killed in Pasco County crash

police-lights
WFTS
police-lights
Posted at 11:29 AM, Jun 15, 2024

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed in a Pasco County crash on Saturday, after a vehicle turned into his path, authorities said.

A Nissan Rogue, driven by a 53-year-old Wesley Chapel man, was traveling westbound on State Road 54 at about 3:33 p.m.

A 49-year-old Sneads man was deriving a Yamaha YZF-R3 eastbound on S.R. 54.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, at the intersection of Vandine Road, the Rogue driver did a U-Turn into the path of the motorcycle. The rider then hit the Rogue.

He was transported to an area hospital but was later pronounced dead due to his injures.

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.