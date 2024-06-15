Motorcyclist killed in Pasco County crash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed in a Pasco County crash on Saturday, after a vehicle turned into his path, authorities said.

A Nissan Rogue, driven by a 53-year-old Wesley Chapel man, was traveling westbound on State Road 54 at about 3:33 p.m.

A 49-year-old Sneads man was deriving a Yamaha YZF-R3 eastbound on S.R. 54.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, at the intersection of Vandine Road, the Rogue driver did a U-Turn into the path of the motorcycle. The rider then hit the Rogue.

He was transported to an area hospital but was later pronounced dead due to his injures.