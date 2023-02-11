More than 100 people treated to a "Night to Shine" hosted by the Tim Tebow Foundation

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Tim Tebow Foundation hosted its annual "Night to Shine" event on Friday night.

More than 150 guests attended the event at Cypress Creek Middle School in Wesley Chapel.

The Tim Tebow Foundation said the focus was to work with churches around the country to provide an unforgettable prom night experience centered on God’s love for people with special needs.

People ages 14 and older may attend the event and bring a buddy. The event is free because of sponsors like Lexus of Wesley Chapel.

"They get to be crowned king and queen of the prom. They get served a great BBQ and it’s going to be a wonderful night," said Brenda Barton, The Tim Tebow Foundation event coordinator.

35-year-old Chelsea Millar has attended the event numerous times in the past. Her mother, Debbie, said her daughter suffered from seizures when she was younger. She is autistic and non-verbal.

"It's something that she gets to do. There's not a lot of activities for people that are 35 and have special needs so she gets to dress up and say, 'yes to the dress,' and that's the dress she picked and it means the world," said Debbie Millar, Chelsea's mother.

WFTS

"This is just a wonderful, wonderful time for her...to see those smiles on her face just means the world."

In 2015, the first Night to Shine was held in 44 churches in 26 states and 3 countries. In February 2020, the event was held in 721 churches in all 50 states and 34 countries. The event continues to grow and grow.

"We have a lot of great sponsors. Lexus of Wesley Chapel is our title sponsor. They have been big Tim Tebow sponsors for many, many years," said Barton. "We have over 150 guests, 150 buddies, 150 caregivers and 150 volunteers."

Similar events were held in various cities across Tampa Bay, including Sarasota, Odessa, Plant City and Trinity.

To learn more about Night to Shine, CLICK HERE.