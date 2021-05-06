Moms living in shelters to receive Mother's Day gifts from the community

DADE CITY, Fla. — This weekend most moms will be receiving cards, flowers and gifts, but there are some moms out there who aren’t expecting anything.

Mothers Day can feel empty for women living in area shelters, but one moving company is trying to change that by making a special delivery.

“They fill the boxes up, and we get them delivered,” said Eugenia Parlow with Two Men And A Truck.

This week the moving company expects to pick up more than 8,000 donated items. They call the mission Movers for Moms.

Treasured Friends in Dade City was one of the dozens of businesses, organizations and schools collecting gifts.

“We need to show them that people support them, just because of what happened and the situation they are in, things can change, can change for the better, so you need to help and lean on one another, the help is there,” said Treasured Friends owner Diane Mate.

The bulk of the donated goods are personal care items. On Friday, they will be delivered to dozens of mothers seeking refuge from domestic violence, currently living at Sunrise of Pasco County and The Spring of Tampa Bay.

“Oftentimes, when families come into shelters, they come in with nothing but the clothes on their backs,” said Sunrise CEO Kelly Sinn. “This initiative really brings to light the support that domestic violence centers need.”

Sinn said for most of their moms these donations will be the only gifts they receive.

“And I can’t tell you how many tears I’ve seen shed, but happy tears, those are the best ones to see, so many smiling faces giving the kids the opportunity to be able to give some of these gifts to their moms is powerful and really humbling,” said Sinn.