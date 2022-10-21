Local manufacturing boot camp leads to new skills and jobs in the Tampa area

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Terry Johnson said she made some bad choices in her life.

“This is a fresh start for me because I’m starting over, and I have an opportunity to do better with my life,” she said.

Johnson said they were made worse by substance abuse issues.

But after serving many years in prison, she is feeling optimistic about what’s next.

“There are always opportunities out there for us. But we have to want to do better. We have to want to go out there and succeed,” Johnson said.

Terry does want to succeed.

That’s why she is here at the AmSkills boot camp, learning different manufacturing skills she hopes will lead to a good-paying job.

“I like mechanical stuff. I like working with my hands because I’ve been a seamstress for years and a mechanic for seven years. So I like working with my hands.”

AmSkills works with local manufacturing companies that help with training and teach skills like soldering, electrical, woodworking, and other mechanical trades.

Everyone here is guaranteed an interview when it’s over.

“We’ve helped homeless people. We’ve helped veterans. All kinds of people secure jobs or if are just trying to transition to something better. We’ve helped them as well," said AmSkills CEO Tom Murano.

“I think it’s a lot of good experience all around. We are learning how to measure things. We are learning how to cut things. We are really getting hands-on and dirty," said Joel Hamilton.

The Tampa area has the most manufacturing companies in the state, and those here said it’s difficult recruiting for those types of jobs.

Terry is looking forward to finishing the program and getting a job that will help her continue her turnaround.

“If you go out there and put your best foot forward, the doors are open for you," she said.

For more information, visit here.