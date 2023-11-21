Watch Now
Man shot, killed trying to break into Pasco County apartment, sheriff's office says

Posted at 11:14 AM, Nov 21, 2023
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed on Tuesday in Pasco County when he tried to break into an apartment, authorities say.

The sheriff's office said it happened at the Trinity Palms at Seven Springs apartments in New Port Richey. Authorities didn't say what time the shooting happened.

Authorities said the man was armed when he tried to break into the apartment and was shot by someone inside. The sheriff's office didn't say what type of weapon the suspect had.

The sheriff's office said there was no threat to the public, and everyone involved was accounted for.

No other information has been released at this time.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.

