Man goes back into burning house to save family dog

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Almost everyone got out as the fire spread through the Hayes family’s mobile home.

Darin Hayes, his wife Renea, and their two adult children were safe.

But Darin had to return because one of their four dogs was still inside.

“The one dog got scared. Hid behind a chair. It was just black smoke, but luckily, I was sweating so bad I could use my shirt like a mask to go in there and get it.” Hayes said.

Darin says the fire started Sunday night while watching his beloved Steelers.

It started in the garage but moved to the house in a flash.

“As soon as it hit the attic of the mobile home, it just went through the whole house quick,” Hayes said.

The stress level is high.

The family is living in a hotel.

Their son Dylan is non-verbal and having an especially tough time.

And Darin had surgery that was scheduled just a couple of days later.

They are all safe but lost so much.

“Everything. Memories. Huge Steelers fan and all kinds of helmets because we are from Ohio, so going to Pittsburgh a lot. All my autographed stuff. My dad’s tools from when he passed away,” Hayes said.

Also gone are keepsakes from Renea’s sister, who just passed away.

And four chickens lived in a coup.

The Hayes don’t have clothes, kitchen supplies, and, most importantly, a permanent place to live.

They’ve set up a GoFundMe to help them get back on their feet.