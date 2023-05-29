Watch Now
Man found unconscious in car partially underwater in New Port Richey canal charged with DUI: Police

Posted at 10:34 AM, May 29, 2023
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Police in New Port Richey said a man that was found unconscious in a car that was partially underwater in a canal on Sunday is facing DUI and drug possession charges.

Police said Vincent Monroe, 36, was found bent over the steering wheel, completely unconscious and unresponsive. His car, a 2013 gray Infinity, was stopped with its rear tires at the end of the seawall and the hood completely underwater.

It happened at the southern end of Blue Harbor Drive on Sunday just before 9 p.m. Police officers and fire rescue personnel responded.

The police department said officers entered the water and broke open a window to pull Monroe out of the car. Police said he appeared to have overdosed on opioids, which led first responders to administer Narcan immediately.

After a short time, police said Monroe regained consciousness.

Monroe was the only person in the car and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

After an investigation, police said Monroe was arrested and charged with DUI, DUI property damage, possession of fentanyl, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

