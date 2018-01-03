Man arrested for sexual battery after allegedly forcing 15-year-old to perform sex acts

LUTZ, Fla. — A Lutz man was arrested for sexual battery after he allegedly forced a 15-year-old girl to perform oral and vaginal sex, Pasco County deputies say.

The victim reported that William Hallenback, 23, came into her bedroom around 4:45 a.m. on New Year's Day and woke her up offering her a cigarette. He came back in a short time later and began performing sex acts on the victim before penetrating her, deputies say. Hallenback then reportedly forced the victim to perform oral sex on him.

The victim stated that Hallenback then started performing oral sex on her again at which time she told him to stop and ran to the bathroom.

The victim indicated to authorities that she was too afraid to tell the defendant no and was half-asleep when the interaction began.

The victim contacted a detective in Arkansas who in turn, notified the sheriff's office.

Deputies say that Hallenback sent the victim messages through SnapChat which indicated that he was drunk, asked her not to tell anybody, and that "it'll ruin my life...".

Hallenback admitted to the sex acts saying that the interaction was consensual. He also told deputies that the victim went to the bathroom and began to sob at which point he realized he had done something wrong.

He was arrested for lewd and lascivious battery with a victim under the age of 16 and was transported to the Land O'Lakes Detention Facility without incident.