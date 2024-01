PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A man died Thursday night after he was hit by a car in Pasco County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said around 10:41 p.m., a Dodge Charger driven by a 21-year-old man was traveling east on Old County Road 54.

At the intersection of Erin Brook Drive, the victim, 68, walked into the path of the Charger, resulting in the crash.

The victim died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.