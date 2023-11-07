Made Artisan Hall in New Port Richey is new home for 60-plus small Florida businesses

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Nathan Ward is a candlemaker, but you won't find his calming creations in his own new store.

Instead, his dream now is to make other brick-and-mortar dreams come true.

"There are so many small businesses that can't afford their own retail space," he said. "This is for them."

Made Artisan Hall in downtown New Port Richey celebrates — and sells the work of — more than 60 creators and small businesses from Tampa Bay and Florida, from Kara's Greek Marinade to the Scented Barn.

The charming gift boutique on NPR's Main Street is a salute to homegrown ingenuity, with each new business getting to personalize its area in the spacious store.

Downtown NPR is thriving, with the recent opening of the Hacienda Hotel and innovative bars and restaurants sprouting up all over.

"This is an exciting time to be here," said Ward. "And perfect timing with the holidays coming up."

For more on Made Artisan Hall, go here.

