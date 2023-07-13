Local teenager represents the USA on the world stage in karate

PASCO, Fla. — Kyandra Valle was selected to join the AAU/USA Karate National Team. The team is made up of 125 people from across the country. They are competing in the 11th WUKF World Karate Championships in Scotland this week.

Valle says she was selected last year because she won bronze in the World Championship in Fort Lauderdale. Valle is a black belt at 13 and has been practicing karate since she was 6.

She trains at Ingram’s Okinawan Karatewith John and Cindy Ingram. They have been teaching in the Tampa Bay area for over 40 years. ABC Action News anchor Lauren St. Germain spoke with Valle before she left for the competition.

“You can compete in sparing, which is fighting, Kata, and weapons. I am going to be competing in weapons and Kata,” said Valle.

When asked what she would tell younger kids thinking about trying out karate, she said, “I would tell them not to give up and work a lot of it and try really hard.”

The competition started Thursday, and Valle competed in two events on Friday and one on Sunday. Countries in her division include Romania, Scotland, and England.