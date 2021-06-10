LIST: Pickup locations for Pinellas County Schools summer meals

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Schools is providing free meals for anyone 18 and under during the summer from June 10 through July 29.
The district says pick-up will take place on Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. The meal packs include seven breakfasts and seven lunches.
Pick-up locations:
- Azalea Middle School
- Countryside High School
- Dunedin Middle School
- Eisenhower Elementary School
- High Point Elementary School
- Largo High School
- Meadowlawn Middle School
- Palm Harbor Middle School
- Pinellas Park Middle School
- Seminole Middle School
- Tarpon Springs Middle School
- Thurgood Marshall Middle School
Students do not have to be present for pick-up.