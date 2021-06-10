Watch
LIST: Pickup locations for Pinellas County Schools summer meals

Pinellas County Schools
Pinellas County back to school information
Posted at 5:25 AM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 05:25:33-04

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Schools is providing free meals for anyone 18 and under during the summer from June 10 through July 29.

The district says pick-up will take place on Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. The meal packs include seven breakfasts and seven lunches.

Pick-up locations:

  • Azalea Middle School
  • Countryside High School
  • Dunedin Middle School
  • Eisenhower Elementary School
  • High Point Elementary School
  • Largo High School
  • Meadowlawn Middle School
  • Palm Harbor Middle School
  • Pinellas Park Middle School
  • Seminole Middle School
  • Tarpon Springs Middle School
  • Thurgood Marshall Middle School

Students do not have to be present for pick-up.

