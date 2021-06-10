LIST: Pickup locations for Pinellas County Schools summer meals

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Schools is providing free meals for anyone 18 and under during the summer from June 10 through July 29.

The district says pick-up will take place on Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. The meal packs include seven breakfasts and seven lunches.

Pick-up locations:



Azalea Middle School

Countryside High School

Dunedin Middle School

Eisenhower Elementary School

High Point Elementary School

Largo High School

Meadowlawn Middle School

Palm Harbor Middle School

Pinellas Park Middle School

Seminole Middle School

Tarpon Springs Middle School

Thurgood Marshall Middle School

Students do not have to be present for pick-up.