LIST: Pickup locations for Pasco County Schools summer meals

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Schools is providing free meals for anyone 18 and under during the summer from June 8 through July 27.
The district says pick-up will take place on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. The meal packs include seven breakfasts and seven lunches.
Parents wishing to participate in the curbside meal pick-up should complete this meal reservation form. Menus can be viewed here.
Students attending PLACE or Extended School Year programs at the pick-up schools will receive their meals on campus and are not eligible to participate in curbside meal pick-up.
Curbside pick-up locations (10-11 a.m.):
|Anclote High
|Chasco Elementary
|Connerton Elementary
|Cotee River Elementary
|Crews Lake Middle
|Cypress Elementary
|Cypress Creek High School
|Double Branch Elementary
|Fivay High
|Fox Hollow Elementary
|Gulf Highlands Elementary
|Gulf Middle
|Gulf Trace Elementary
|J.W. Mitchell High
|Lake Myrtle Elementary
|Longleaf Elementary
|Mittye P. Locke Elementary
|New River Elementary
|Northwest Elementary
|Oakstead Elementary
|Odessa Elementary
|Pasco High
|Quail Hollow Elementary
|R.B. Cox Elementary
|R.B. Stewart Middle
|Richey Elementary
|River Ridge High
|San Antonio Elementary
|Sand Pine Elementary
|Sanders Memorial Elementary
|Schrader Elementary
|Seven Springs Elementary
|Sunlake High
|Trinity Elementary
|Watergrass Elementary
|Wendell Krinn High
|Wesley Chapel Elementary
|Wesley Chapel High
|West Zephyrhills Elementary
|Wiregrass Ranch High
|Woodland Elementary
School buses will also be at the following locations on Tuesday mornings from 11 to 11:30 a.m. to distribute meals.
REGENCY PARK LIBRARY
9701 Little Road
New Port Richey, FL 34654
REGENCY PALMS APTS.
8332 Alnwick Circle
Port Richey, FL 34668
WINDTREE APTS.
8540 Robilina Road
Port Richey, FL 34668
SUMMER LAKE VILLAS
4331 Fiji Drive
New Port Richey, FL 34653
TAT CIVIC ASSOCIATION
3210 Darlington Road
Holiday, FL 34691
WESTON OAKS APTS
1251 Weston Oaks Drive
Holiday, FL 34691
HUDSON ESTATES
15902 Homewood Lane
Hudson, FL 34667
ARTHUR ENGLE PARK
11601 Denton Avenue
Hudson, FL 34667
HUDSON LIBRARY
8012 Library Road
Hudson, FL 34667
RESURRECTION HOUSE PARK
37124 Lock Street
Dade City Florida
HILLTOP LANDINGS
37611 Colina Drive
Dade City, FL 33525
TRILBY UMC
37504 Trilby Road
Dade City, FL 33523
ZEPHYRHILLS YMCA
37301 Chapel Hill Loop
Zephyrhills, FL 33542
CRYSTAL SPRINGS COMM. CENTER
1655 Partridge Blvd
Zephyrhills, FL 33540
Anyone with questions can email FNS@pasco.k12.fl.us.