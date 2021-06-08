LIST: Pickup locations for Pasco County Schools summer meals

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Schools is providing free meals for anyone 18 and under during the summer from June 8 through July 27.

The district says pick-up will take place on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. The meal packs include seven breakfasts and seven lunches.

Parents wishing to participate in the curbside meal pick-up should complete this meal reservation form. Menus can be viewed here.

Students attending PLACE or Extended School Year programs at the pick-up schools will receive their meals on campus and are not eligible to participate in curbside meal pick-up.

Curbside pick-up locations (10-11 a.m.):



Anclote High Chasco Elementary Connerton Elementary Cotee River Elementary Crews Lake Middle Cypress Elementary Cypress Creek High School Double Branch Elementary Fivay High Fox Hollow Elementary Gulf Highlands Elementary Gulf Middle Gulf Trace Elementary J.W. Mitchell High Lake Myrtle Elementary Longleaf Elementary Mittye P. Locke Elementary New River Elementary Northwest Elementary Oakstead Elementary Odessa Elementary Pasco High Quail Hollow Elementary R.B. Cox Elementary R.B. Stewart Middle Richey Elementary River Ridge High San Antonio Elementary Sand Pine Elementary Sanders Memorial Elementary Schrader Elementary Seven Springs Elementary Sunlake High Trinity Elementary Watergrass Elementary Wendell Krinn High Wesley Chapel Elementary Wesley Chapel High West Zephyrhills Elementary Wiregrass Ranch High Woodland Elementary

School buses will also be at the following locations on Tuesday mornings from 11 to 11:30 a.m. to distribute meals.

REGENCY PARK LIBRARY 9701 Little Road New Port Richey, FL 34654 REGENCY PALMS APTS. 8332 Alnwick Circle Port Richey, FL 34668 WINDTREE APTS. 8540 Robilina Road Port Richey, FL 34668 SUMMER LAKE VILLAS 4331 Fiji Drive New Port Richey, FL 34653 TAT CIVIC ASSOCIATION 3210 Darlington Road Holiday, FL 34691 WESTON OAKS APTS 1251 Weston Oaks Drive Holiday, FL 34691 HUDSON ESTATES 15902 Homewood Lane Hudson, FL 34667 ARTHUR ENGLE PARK 11601 Denton Avenue Hudson, FL 34667 HUDSON LIBRARY 8012 Library Road Hudson, FL 34667 RESURRECTION HOUSE PARK 37124 Lock Street Dade City Florida HILLTOP LANDINGS 37611 Colina Drive Dade City, FL 33525 TRILBY UMC 37504 Trilby Road Dade City, FL 33523 ZEPHYRHILLS YMCA 37301 Chapel Hill Loop Zephyrhills, FL 33542 CRYSTAL SPRINGS COMM. CENTER 1655 Partridge Blvd Zephyrhills, FL 33540

Anyone with questions can email FNS@pasco.k12.fl.us.