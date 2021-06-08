Watch
NewsPasco County

Actions

LIST: Pickup locations for Pasco County Schools summer meals

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Pasco County Schools
Pasco County Schools
Posted at 5:16 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 05:16:45-04

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Schools is providing free meals for anyone 18 and under during the summer from June 8 through July 27.

The district says pick-up will take place on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. The meal packs include seven breakfasts and seven lunches.

Parents wishing to participate in the curbside meal pick-up should complete this meal reservation form. Menus can be viewed here.

Students attending PLACE or Extended School Year programs at the pick-up schools will receive their meals on campus and are not eligible to participate in curbside meal pick-up.

Curbside pick-up locations (10-11 a.m.):

Anclote High
Chasco Elementary
Connerton Elementary
Cotee River Elementary
Crews Lake Middle
Cypress Elementary
Cypress Creek High School
Double Branch Elementary
Fivay High
Fox Hollow Elementary
Gulf Highlands Elementary
Gulf Middle
Gulf Trace Elementary
J.W. Mitchell High
Lake Myrtle Elementary
Longleaf Elementary
Mittye P. Locke Elementary
New River Elementary
Northwest Elementary
Oakstead Elementary
Odessa Elementary
Pasco High
Quail Hollow Elementary
R.B. Cox Elementary
R.B. Stewart Middle
Richey Elementary
River Ridge High
San Antonio Elementary
Sand Pine Elementary
Sanders Memorial Elementary
Schrader Elementary
Seven Springs Elementary
Sunlake High
Trinity Elementary
Watergrass Elementary
Wendell Krinn High
Wesley Chapel Elementary
Wesley Chapel High
West Zephyrhills Elementary
Wiregrass Ranch High
Woodland Elementary

School buses will also be at the following locations on Tuesday mornings from 11 to 11:30 a.m. to distribute meals.

REGENCY PARK LIBRARY

9701 Little Road

New Port Richey, FL 34654

REGENCY PALMS APTS.

8332 Alnwick Circle

Port Richey, FL 34668

WINDTREE APTS.

8540 Robilina Road

Port Richey, FL 34668

SUMMER LAKE VILLAS

4331 Fiji Drive

New Port Richey, FL 34653

TAT CIVIC ASSOCIATION

3210 Darlington Road

Holiday, FL 34691

WESTON OAKS APTS

1251 Weston Oaks Drive

Holiday, FL 34691

HUDSON ESTATES

15902 Homewood Lane

Hudson, FL 34667

ARTHUR ENGLE PARK

11601 Denton Avenue

Hudson, FL 34667

HUDSON LIBRARY

8012 Library Road

Hudson, FL 34667

RESURRECTION HOUSE PARK

37124 Lock Street

Dade City Florida

HILLTOP LANDINGS

37611 Colina Drive

Dade City, FL 33525

TRILBY UMC

37504 Trilby Road

Dade City, FL 33523

ZEPHYRHILLS YMCA

37301 Chapel Hill Loop

Zephyrhills, FL 33542

CRYSTAL SPRINGS COMM. CENTER

1655 Partridge Blvd

Zephyrhills, FL 33540

Anyone with questions can email FNS@pasco.k12.fl.us.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.