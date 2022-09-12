LGBTQ supporters question removal of Safe Space stickers in Pasco County schools

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Jamie Remsberg, a transgendered person, went to school in Pasco County and said he knows what it means to have a safe space for people like him and other LGTBQ students.

“I know how important it is to be able to go to someone when you don’t feel like anyone is going to listen to you. And know how important it is to have a safe space so when something happens and you don’t feel empowered to report it, someone can be there to empower you," he said.

Earlier this month Pasco Superintendent Kurt Browning instructed schools to remove Safe Space stickers from schools, citing Florida’s new Parental Rights in Education law.

Several people against the change said they will be at Monday's school board meeting in Pasco County to show support for the Safe Space concept.

Under the law, schools are required to inform parents about changes related to students' mental, emotional or physical health or well-being.

The district said they don’t want any misunderstandings and that what students tell school staff won’t be repeated.

“He could have easily just issued a memo that said these stickers do not indicate any level of confidentiality and should not be taken as such," said Jessica Jecusco-Wright, who heads up the Pasco Democratic Public Education Caucus.

Other districts in Florida have also called for the removal of safe stickers, but we found some still up in Pinellas County.

WFTS

“They can take our stickers if they want to. But the reality is we are still going to show up for kids. And we are still going to be there for kids and support them in every way we know how," said Jecusco-Wight.

Meanwhile, Remsberg said while he has supportive parents at home others really need teachers to lean on.

“When your student goes home to a transphobic or homophobic household you need to keep that secret to keep your student safe. And that student should be able to confide in you with what’s going on," said Remsberg.

Pasco’s superintendent told staff schools should be a safe place for all students with or without stickers.

He added that schools will still be expected to “promote and maintain a tolerant and diverse educational environment.”