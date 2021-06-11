Learn how to sew, woodwork all at the Land O' Lakes library

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — The Land O' Lakes Library is the first in Pasco County with a Makerspace.

The library has a full woodworking studio along with 3D printers, sewing machines, and crafting items.

The Makerspace is an opportunity for the whole family to learn or brush up on skills.

"I think this library is a really great spot for community members of all ages to come," librarian Victoria Hanley says. "So we've had a little bit of a slump with COVID with being limited on what kind of programming we may do. But we've offered things for babies through grandparents and, and even our Makerspace, a lot of those programs are mixed age groups."

The programs are available to anyone in the community but you must register beforehand and they do fill up fast.

"So I think Makerspaces are, they're not only really popular with the community, but we see a real benefit in libraries because we're teaching people some of the crafts and skills that they're not really teaching in schools anymore. And a lot of parents either don't have the time or the knowledge to you know, to teach their children how to do some of these things," explains Hanley.

Most of these classes are taught by volunteers in the community who want to share their skills.

"We wish we could find more volunteers who are willing to share what they know. And some of our instructors have come to us that way," explains Hanley.

You can check out the calendar of events at the Land O' Lakes library by clicking here.

The Land O' Lakes Library will close at the end of July for renovations. You can find another library near you by clicking here.