Laundrie family hopes for answers after remains found

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — An attorney says family members are hoping for more answers from law enforcement regarding the cause of death for Brian Laudrie, who was a person of interest in the death of girlfriend Gabby Petito.

Steve Bertolino told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Friday that law enforcement officials told him they could have more answers by mid-day Friday.

The FBI identified remains found in a Florida nature preserve as those of Laundrie on Thursday.

The area had been underwater during previous searches.

Petito's body was found Sept. 19 at the edge of Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park, which the couple had visited.