Large diesel fuel spill found in waters near Port Richey; origin unknown

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Port Richey Police said a large diesel leak was spotted in the area of Millers Bayou in Pasco County Monday morning.

According to Port Richey Police, the first call came in around 3:20 Monday morning from a citizen complaining of an "overpowering smell" in the air. Officers said the smell was emanating from a fuel leak.

The origin of the leak is unknown, authorities said.

Port Richey officials said the Port Richey Fire Department, along with other state and federal agencies, have been notified of the situation and are working at the scene or from their headquarters.

Port Richey Police said citizens west of U.S. 19 should remove their vessels from the waterways and avoid using the waterways until the spill has been cleaned up.