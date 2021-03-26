Kumquat Festival brings sweet boost to Dade City

DADE CITY — At Kumquat Growers Inc., they are bagging up thousands of the grape size citrus fruit.

WFTS

They've been harvested around Dade City for more than a hundred years, and general manager Greg Gude says kumquats are healthier than oranges.

"It's high in potassium. It's high in Vitamin C. It's high in antioxidants. So it's really good for you," said Gude.

Kumquats are versatile too.

They are used to make everything from salsa to pie.

And every year, Dade City honors the fruit with a downtown festival.

"It's introduced people to your quaint little town. A lot of people have moved here because of the Kumquat Festival," said Gude.

"We just felt that it was important to try and do this," Chamber of Commerce executive director John Moors said.

Moors says because of COVID, they are spacing vendors out even more and requiring masks for everyone.

"We just felt it's spring. It's time to at least safely get back to some of the things we used to enjoy. And get out a little bit, and I know people are dying to do that," said Moors.

For business owners around here, the festival is expected to provide a sweet boost.

"It is a huge shot in the arm. I've had some local businesses. The restaurants especially tell me that they are able to do the equivalent of one week's sales in that one day," said Moors.

Typically, the Kumquat Festival is the same day as Gasparilla. But Saturday, there's no competition from the pirates.

And one reminder if you've never had one, you eat the whole kumquat — skin and all!

For more information, go to https://kumquatfestival.org/.