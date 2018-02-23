Small plane crashes into power line due to engine malfunction in Pasco County

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a small plane crashed in Dade City.

Authorities say a 1942 Boeing Stearman single-engine aircraft collided with a power line while trying to land during an engine failure or malfunction.

The landing gear reportedly struck the line causing the aircraft to cartwheel and crash.

It happened on old Lakeland Highway.

The pilot and one passenger each sustained minor injuries.

The southbound lanes of Chancey Rd. at CR-54 are currently closed due to debris in the highway.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified and are heading to the scene.

The story is developing, stay with ABC Action News for updates.