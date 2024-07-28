'Impaired' Seffner man charged with vehicular homicide in Pasco crash: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — A Seffner man was charged with vehicular homicide on Sunday after authorities said he caused a fatal crash while driving impaired.

Kevin Marshall, 37, also was charged with DUI manslaughter after the crash that occurred about 3:09 a.m.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, Marshall was driving a Dodge Durango westbound in the eastbound lanes of State Road 56.

At the same time, a Chevy Silverado, driven by an unknown adult male, was traveling eastbound on S.R. 56.

East of Morris Bridge Road, the Durando collided nearly head-on with the Silverado, the report stated.

Upon impact, the Silverado overturned and burst into flames. The victim, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marshall and his 33-year-old wife, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and were transported to an area hospital.

Troopers later determined that Marshall was impaired. His blood alcohol content (BAC) measured at 0.171, the report stated.

After he was released from the hospital, Marshall was arrested and booked into the Pasco County Jail.