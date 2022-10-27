Watch Now
I-75 South beyond SR-56 shuts down due to fatal crash

Posted at 6:06 AM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 07:36:27-04

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — I-75 South at State Road 56 in Pasco County shut down after a crash that left one person dead, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Officials stated that a woman was crossing the interstate when she was struck by a van. There are no other details regarding the crash at this time.

Traffic has slowed severely while officials investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.

