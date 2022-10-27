I-75 South beyond SR-56 shuts down due to fatal crash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — I-75 South at State Road 56 in Pasco County shut down after a crash that left one person dead, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Officials stated that a woman was crossing the interstate when she was struck by a van. There are no other details regarding the crash at this time.

Traffic has slowed severely while officials investigate.

Heads Up | Traffic at a stand still for drivers coming out of Pasco Co. at the I-75/I-275 SB split. #GMTB #TampaBayTraffic pic.twitter.com/I1sRpKqNQ4 — Tampa Bay Traffic (@TampaBayTraffic) October 27, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.