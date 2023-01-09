Hudson mom finds comfort, spreads joy with Bath House Aromatherapy candles

HUDSON, Fla. — Not long ago, Brieanne Kelling was really sick and really tired. She had eight surgeries in two years.

"I had zero energy," the Hudson mom said. "My body was toxic."

Kelling's family and her children helped provide light out of the medical darkness.

What else was illuminating her inspiring journey?

Candles. Literally.

Organic, non-toxic candles made out of beeswax and soy and inside wooden bowls from Mexico.

"All pure, all eco-friendly," Kelling said.

At first, candlemaking was just a hobby, something to bring her peace.

And now? It's a budding feel-good empire that aims to spread health and happiness.

Kelling's Bath House Aromatherapy products are now available online and in cool places such as Starkey Market.

"No two candles are alike," Kelling said from her workshop/garage. "I hand-make each one."

Kelling is feeling much better now, thank you, even working in a local hospital.

But there's no denying that the popularity of Bath House Aromatherapy is growing, with its reach spreading to 34 states across the country.

Kelling simply wants to put organic candles in more homes and hopes that her story inspires others.

"Do what feeds your soul," she said.

For more on Bath House Aromatherapy, go here.