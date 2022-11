PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Hudson man was struck by a van on Wednesday while walking in the travel lane of Bolton Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP stated that a van was traveling east on Bolton Avenue around 12:01 a.m. as the victim, 51, was walking along the travel lane.

The van then struck the victim, who was in its path as it neared Omaha Street.

FHP said the victim passed away from his injuries at the scene of the crash.