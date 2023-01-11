Hollywood Film Director Chooses Dade City as New Home

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Swapping Hollywood for Dade City, Florida. That is what movie director Nathan Frankowski and his family did.

The Canadian native began his film career working on documentaries. From there, his work led him to direct short films.

Years later, Frankowski now has seven feature films under his belt, with the latest film debuting this weekend.

His latest film, the Devil Conspiracy, is based on the ultimate battle between good and evil.

For close to two decades, he and his wife called Los Angeles home and that's where he worked on a big chunk of the movie.

So, why does a director close to the glitz, glam and movie business move to small-town America?

"What made me move to Dade City is Covid happened and me and my wife had lived in L.A. for about 20 years and it felt like it was time for a change," Frankowski said.

His story, he said, isn't too uncommon with those in the movie realm.

"I think you will see more and more of that. I think as people realize they don't need to be in L.A.," Frankowski said.

The move, he said, has suited his family well.

It has provided a good school for his son, welcoming neighbors and some added movie creativity.

"I go for a walk around here and I see cows. You know, I see rolling hills. Which people don't know there's actually rolling hills here in Florida. It's quite beautiful and you can totally draw on that inspiration," Frankowskis said.

He's already got some projects in the works and would ideally like to direct a western or, as he said, an eastern film in Florida.

If that happens, pieces of his new heart and home could soon pop up on the big screen.

"If we did a western or eastern in Florida, I would have to shoot in this area. I think it's part of the most beautiful parts of Florida," Frankowski said.