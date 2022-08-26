Historic Hacienda Hotel in New Port Richey will open to guests in September

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — After four years of multimillion-dollar restoration, the historic Hacienda hotel in New Port Richey will open to guests this September.

Hotelier Jim Gunderson has lovingly recreated the Hacienda — painted in a "youthful coral" pink — to look much like it did when it first opened in 1927.

Back then, it was a hangout for such Hollywood stars as Gloria Swanson and Disney's Ed Wynn.

There were 40 rooms in the Mediterranean Revival-style palace then, and there are 40 rooms now.

Sean Daly

Room rates start at $160 a night and can be reserved here.

The gorgeous hotel will also feature a lavish bar and restaurant open seven days a week.

"I really believe the Hacienda is the perfect weekend getaway for couples, girls' weekends, families," said Dylan Gamez, the hotel's marketing manager. "It's really just a peaceful place to come and enjoy everything that downtown New Port Richey has to offer."

For more on the Hacienda, click here.