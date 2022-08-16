Hillsborough Sheriff uses billboards to recruit Pasco deputies

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Not far from the Pasco County Jail, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister pitched the idea of using billboards to recruit Pasco detention deputies at risk of losing their status.

The recruiting tactic was developed after the Pasco County Government made the decision to take over the jail, a move that could put deputies at risk of losing their status.

Pasco County Chief of Staff Joanna Cheshire stated that the Pasco Sherrif's Office will focus more on law enforcement, so the county is taking the jail back.

"Counties have statutorily run their jails, and they usually contract with sheriff’s offices for the management of the jail. So we are just reversing back," Cheshire continued

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office stated that they have 160 openings for detention deputies and they are actively recruiting for all sworn positions. The billboards will boast a starting salary of $55,000, along with a $3,000 bonus.

When the switch happens at the Pasco County Jail, some detention deputies will become corrections officers, no longer working under Sheriff Chris Nocco. County officials noted that those working at the jail would be taken care of.

"We know for sure that this will be a net positive for all the team members at the jail," Cheshire said.

Sheriff Nocco said he has no objections to Sherrif Chronister's billboards going after his employees, with the Hillsborough Sherrif's Office stating the two sheriffs have both a personal and professional relationship.

"We are confident that this has been a successful transition come October when the only difference is a slight change in the uniform and where the paychecks come from," Cheshire said.