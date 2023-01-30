Gulf View Square Mall in Port Richey gets new life from small local businesses

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — For years, major national chains lifted Gulf View Square Mall to popular heights in Port Richey.

But online shopping challenged and changed mall culture, leading to empty storefronts, disappearing box stores — goodbye Sears — and dwindling visitors.

But if national can't save malls, maybe local can?

Gulf View Square Mall is experiencing a rebirth by courting small local businesses with discounted rent and making the mall a bustling community hub with "Markets in the Mall," which bring in 60 vendors and 5,000 visitors.

"There is nothing better that we could do for Port Richey than bring this mall back," said Cheryl Taylor, whose Community Markets & Events has been pivotal in bringing people back to the mall.

New tenants with local ties, such as the Popcornerie and the East Wing, have taken leaps of faith and moved into the mall. So far, so good.

"This mall has good bones, it has everything," said the Popcornerie's Carmen Torres. "There's an old saying that says, 'When you hit rock bottom, you can only go up.'"

The next Market in the Mall will be on Feb. 4.

For more on Gulf View Square Mall, go here.