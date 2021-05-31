Guitarist celebrates Memorial Day with Star-Spangled performance

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Justin Kubiak started playing the Star-Spangled Banner on his guitar every Memorial Day when he lived in Buffalo.

Kubiak says he started the tradition 25 years ago as a way to honor his father, who served in the Army.

"Once it kind of blew up in my hometown, I'm like, 'wow, people get behind this, and I'm pretty happy with that.'"

When he moved to Zephryhills last year, he checked with management at Pine Tree Acres and asked if he could continue the tradition here.

Justin says he's a fan of the famous Jimi Hendrix version of the anthem, but this is his own take.

"I like playing my guitar sound, having that little bit of oomph to it. And it really helps when you have that extra gain in your sound to get that nice feedback."

A video Justin posted leading up to the performance quickly racked up views and brought people to the neighborhood entrance for the show.

Justin closed out the performance right at 3 p.m. with Taps, joining thousands for Taps Across America.

When he jams with his band, it's usually rock and country favorites.

But for special days like this one, he knows the anthem is what people want to hear.

"I'll keep playing it. As long as people keep clapping, I'll keep playing."