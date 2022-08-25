Gold-Star siblings get brand new mortgage-free home in Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Building Homes for Heroes, PulteGroup’s Built to Honor, and other companies have joined forces to give Gold-Star siblings a brand-new mortgage-free home in Wesley Chapel.

Nazeraeh Montrond lost her father, Army Sergeant Alberto Montrond, in February 2006 to an IED explosion in Afghanistan.

Then last year, Nazaraeh's mother passed away leaving the 22-year-old to care for three younger siblings.

On Thursday, the Gold-Star siblings were surprised with a brand new three-bedroom townhome, fully furnished and full of gifts for the family.

But they said having a permanent place to call home is the biggest gift.

"Not having to move again is the biggest blessing. Before we moved every two years and switching schools every two years was really hard. Now my brother gets to finish two years of high school, my sister all of high school, and my brother all of middle and high school. That’s more than I could as for," said Montrond.

The company "Real Truck” also donated $125,000 to Building Homes for Heroes so they can continue helping Gold Star families.