FWC targeting speeders, diver-down flag violations during scallop season

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — In the shallow Gulf waters off Citrus County, there’s a hidden tasty treasure: scallops.

Each year, thousands of people boat to the scallop grounds, jump in the water, and snorkel for the delicacies.

“It’s kind of like an Easter egg hunt underwater. You get to see sea turtles and all kinds of different fish and stingrays, and you get to bring home some food for dinner,” said Ashley Williams, a spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Scalloping has surged in popularity and become a tourism mainstay along Florida’s Nature Coast, Pasco County, and Big Bend region. However, that popularity has caused problems.

Some scallopers have pointed out worsening dangers as more and more people participate.

“The crowds of drunken, inconsiderate, amateur boaters has gotten bigger and bigger and bigger and bigger,” one wrote on Facebook recently.

Last July, Jason Wetmore, a dentist from Rockledge, Fla., was scalloping off Citrus County when he was hit and almost killed by a boater who still hasn’t been caught.

“For a second, I thought my legs had been ripped off to be completely honest with you,” Wetmore said in a recent interview with ABC Action News. “I’ve lost a full year of my life already, and I’ll never be able to do most of the things that I used to do.”

Last week, the FWC invited ABC Action News along to demonstrate what its officers are doing to keep scallopers safe and educate on Florida law surrounding scalloping.

“We’re not here to ruin your day,” said Williams. “We just want to make sure that everyone gets home safely with good memories.”

WFTS FWC officers patrol the waters during scalloping season

FWC officers are seeing two main problems: boaters speeding too close to scallopers and scallopers not using diver-down flags or using them properly.

Per state law, a diver-down warning device displayed from a boat must:



Be displayed from the highest point of the boat so that their view is not obstructed in any direction.

Must be at least 20 inches by 24 inches.

Flags must have a stiffener to keep it extended (visible) when there is no wind.

Meanwhile, boaters must:

Stay at least 300 feet away from a divers-down warning device when in open waters such as bays, oceans and gulf. (300 feet=football field)

Stay at least 100 feet away from a divers-down warning device when in narrow waterways such as rivers or canals.

Travel at idle speed, fully settled in the water, if the boat must pass within the distances stated above.

During the current scallop season, FWC officers are checking flags daily, and they’re also on the hunt for speeders and drunk boaters.

“It’s a lot of law enforcement, so we ask for additional resources from all over. Officers come from all over the state, you know, to assist in these local officers enforcing these laws,” said Master Officer Robert Lentz.

It’s a lot of work, but important work to keep scalloping safe for all.

“Come out here, know the rules, know the regulations, and be a responsible owner and boat operator and have a good time,” said Lentz. “I know it seems to be a little bit of a burden or a hindrance on people out there, you know, trying to recreate, but we also have a job to do to make sure everybody’s safe out there.”

To learn more about scalloping in Florida, visit the FWC’s website here.