Free program in Pasco County is helping families cut down on costs

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A free program in Pasco County is helping families learn how to save money while shopping for groceries. The Healthy Habits Grocery Store Tour is a hands-on experience that teaches residents how to stretch their food dollars, plan meals and avoid falling for common packaging tricks.

Share Bresin is a family and consumer science agent. She leads the tours, which are free and open to the public.

“For a lot of families, it’s the second or third most expensive item in their household budget," Bresin said.

During the tour, participants learn how to break down unit pricing, compare brands and make smart swaps that can lead to big savings.

“That’s where you want to look at the unit price, which is the price divided by the ounces. That’s showing you the value of where most of your food dollars are going to go,” Bresin said.

The tour also highlights how planning meals in advance, avoiding food waste and buying in bulk can make a difference.

“Most people do say they noticed their grocery bill has gone down since the tour,” Bresin said.

The next Healthy Habits Grocery Store Tour will be held on June 24 in Zephyrhills. Click here to sign up.