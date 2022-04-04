Watch
Former Pasco County child protective investigator arrested for falsifying records

Details to be released at 11 a.m. press conference
Posted at 8:53 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 08:53:34-04

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is scheduled to hold a press conference Monday morning on the arrest of a child protective investigator over falsifying records.

Sheriff Chris Nocco is expected to provide the arrest details during an 11 a.m. press conference.

No other information on the former investigator's arrest has been released at this time.

ABC Action News will stream the press conference live within this story and on our Facebook page.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.

