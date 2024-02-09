Florida's first Coptic Orthodox school coming to New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A brand new Coptic Orthodox school is opening in New Port Richey, and it's the very first of its kind in Florida.

St. Mary Orthodox ChristianSchool will be located on US 19 and State Road 54.

"It is for anybody that believes in the way that we're teaching, in the way that our community stands for and, of course, is accepting our statement of faith that we will integrate into our teaching and our learning with our students," said Caroline Sakla, school director.

The school will start in August 2024 and be open to students in grades K-5. It's currently undergoing some renovations but will be ready for the next school year.

The school will only have 12 children per class, per grade, with a focus on specialized teachers, recess and hands-on learning.

"The unique model is when you go into first grade through fifth grade, you are not going to traditionally have your homeroom classroom with one teacher teaching all subject areas like you are used to in the Florida system," Sakla said. "You're going to be going to specialist teachers. When I say specialists, I'm saying not only are they passionate, passionate about that subject area, knowledgeable about that subject area, but they have special training in that subject area."

There are only limited spots left for students and a few teaching positions left as well.

A middle school program is expected in 2025.

Tuition will start at around $13,000 a year and some will also qualify for the Step Up scholarship.