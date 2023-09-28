Watch Now
Florida woman wins $1 million prize playing lottery scratch-off game

Posted at 6:02 PM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 18:02:41-04

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A woman from Land O' Lakes recently won the $1 million top prize from the "$1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR" scratch-off game.

67-year-old Connie Mallette claimed her winnings at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

According to the Florida Lottery, Mallette purchased her winning ticket from CJ Marketplace, located at 4204 Land O’ Lakes Boulevard in Land O’ Lakes.

CJ Marketplace will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.50, according to the Florida Lottery.

