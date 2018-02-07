Florida man gets a new heart 10 months after viral Gone Fishin' video

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — It has been ten months now since a viral Gone Fishin' video went viral in Pasco County.

Last April, Kenneth Keegan had to do a double-take when he was driving through Hudson because of the unique way someone found to pull their boat.

In the video you hear Keegan joking, "when you have to go fishing in Hudson."

After the video got hits from around the world Keegan added a caption to the video.

"When fishing is LIFE! And your friend needs a new Heart!!," he wrote.

Keegan, and his friends decided to add a link to a crowdsourcing page for Thomas Rutledge, who was in need of transplant.

Rutledge, a young father of six, was diagnosed with congestive heart failure in 2012.

Well, just this past week after months on the transplant list, he got the news that their was a match.

"It's possible," he told us, sitting from his hospital bed recovering at Tampa General Hospital.

Rutledge's friends helped raised the $10,000 needed to undergo treatment, procedures and the transplant.

"My life is no longer talked about in weeks or months," he said.

Rutledge should be released from the hospital later this week, or early next week and he's forever grateful for what his friends and strangers did.

"You think of heroes, running in and saving a building, well, this is the same thing, these people ran in and saved my life."

The group now plans to help raise money for another man in Pasco County in need of a transplant too.