Florida dad petitioning lawmakers to mandate changing tables in men's bathrooms

ABC Action News reached out to the Tampa International Airport to find out if they had changing tables in their men's restrooms. They said "we do have changing tables in at least some of our men's restrooms... And of course, we do have family restrooms that can be used by men or women and all have changing tables."
We also reached out to Publix. They say “Many of our customers have young children with them while shopping our stores, so a baby changing station can make their shopping experience much more pleasant. Most of our newer stores include changing tables in the men’s, women’s and family restrooms. Each year, we also refresh our existing stores through our remodel process. When these occur, we attempt to include a family restroom when possible. When we are unable to include a family restroom, we make sure the men’s and women’s restrooms include changing tables.”