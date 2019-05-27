PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A case of the measles has been confirmed in Pasco County.

According to the Department of Health, the case was reported on May 16. They say the patient is a child between the ages of 0-4.

Measles case confirmed in Pinellas County, one of two cases in Florida

This is the third case of measles this year in Florida, but this is the first one where the illness was acquired in Florida, DOH says.

The Florida Department of Health says: "Measles is spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing and is highly contagious. The symptoms of measles generally begin approximately seven to 14 days after a person is exposed to someone with measles. Symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough and rash. Anyone who has these symptoms should contact his or her healthcare provider. There is no specific treatment for measles."

According to the Health Department, the best way to protect yourself is by immunization.