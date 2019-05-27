Menu

Watch
NewsPasco County

Actions

First measles case contracted in Florida this year reported in Pasco County

Posted: 2:49 PM, May 27, 2019
Updated: 2019-05-28 09:41:31Z
items.[0].image.alt
Measles
Measles rash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A case of the measles has been confirmed in Pasco County.

According to the Department of Health, the case was reported on May 16. They say the patient is a child between the ages of 0-4.

Measles case confirmed in Pinellas County, one of two cases in Florida

This is the third case of measles this year in Florida, but this is the first one where the illness was acquired in Florida, DOH says.

The Florida Department of Health says: "Measles is spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing and is highly contagious. The symptoms of measles generally begin approximately seven to 14 days after a person is exposed to someone with measles. Symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough and rash. Anyone who has these symptoms should contact his or her healthcare provider. There is no specific treatment for measles."

According to the Health Department, the best way to protect yourself is by immunization.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Station Info

Making it Easy for You! LOCAL News & Weather on Any Device.