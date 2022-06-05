FHP searching for person of interest in deadly Dade City hit and run

DADE CITY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol asked for the public's help finding a car involved in a deadly hit and run in Dade City Saturday night.

According to FHP, a 38-year-old Kentucky man was hit and killed by an SUV traveling west on Kiefer Road just west of Handcart Road sometime between 9 p.m. and midnight Saturday. Troopers said the SUV then drove off from the scene.

Troopers identified a person of interest involved in the case identified as Angela Lynn North, 39, of Dade City. FHP said North may be driving a silver or gold 2009 Nissan Murano.

If you have information about the crash or North's location, you're asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 813-558-1800.