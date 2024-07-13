Watch Now
FHP searching for Pasco driver that hit 67-year-old woman

Posted at 1:17 PM, Jul 13, 2024

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who hit a 67-year-old woman in Pasco County on Friday and then fled.

The vehicle, believed to be a 2010-11 Mazda, was traveling southbound on Old Dixie Highway at about 10:10 p.m., south of Hudson Avenue.

For an unknown reason, the victim, who was using a walker, was on Old Dixie Highway and in the path of the vehicle, a patrol report stated,

The vehicle hit the woman and then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

 

 

