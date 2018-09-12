WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Hans Mentor was well known as the friendly guy riding his bike around Wesley Chapel.

“If he saw you in your yard he would wave and say hi," said Nancy Frankulin.

He often came into to Boscos Italian for a meatball sub.

“You see someone come in 2-3 days a week, and they're not coming in anymore," she said.

Frankulin owns the restaurant with her husband Charles.

“It hits you kind of hard because you are not going to see that person again.”

The Florida Highway Patrol says a driver hit Mentor on his bike from behind going northbound on Boyette Road last Wednesday night.

Mentor died and the driver left the scene.

While family is getting ready for a funeral, Han’s death affected so many others in his community. They are holding a vigil for him tonight and waiting for an arrest.

“Whoever did it needs to come forward or get turned in by their family.”

FHP says they are looking for surveillance videos from homes near the crash scene.