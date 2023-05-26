FHP searching for driver who hit, kill woman early Friday morning

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A woman died early Friday morning after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a white 2000 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Bolton Avenue around 1:37 a.m. in Pasco County.

The pickup truck, which was west of Bermondsey Street, then struck the woman, who was walking east on Bolton Avenue in the travel lane.

The woman passed away from her injuries. The driver fled the scene of the crash.

FHP said they located the abandoned truck near the crash scene, but there is still no information regarding the identity of the driver.

Anyone with information should call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.