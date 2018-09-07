FHP searching driver who hit Pasco teen riding his bike home from school before driving off

HUDSON, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is actively searching for the woman who hit a teenager riding his bike home from school and drove away.

Reese Woodies, 13, joined Fivay High School's first class of Navy JROTC. He rides his bicycle home three days a week after drill.

"When I grow up, I'm going to be in the Navy," said Woodies.

The freshman has been sidelined after a truck hit him Tuesday afternoon as it pulled out of a Verizon Wireless Retailer on State Road 52 and Little Road in Hudson.

"My right leg got pinned under the bike, under the car, and my back wheel was under the car and I had to pull that out when she had backed up from off of me," recalled Woodies.

Woodies says the driver, a blonde woman wearing white glasses and a white shirt, asked if he was OK and immediately drove away east on S.R. 52. An FHP report states the vehicle in question is a gray pickup truck.

"Try to get them some type of assistance and at least call a parent," said Woodies mother, Tinisha Collins. "You don't leave until you know that child is OK."

FHP has not found any useful surveillance video from nearby businesses.

Reese, who was hospitalized, is recovering and hopes to soon rejoin his fellow cadets.

"I could have lost my life that day," said Woodies. "I was just glad, thankful that it wasn't worse."

If you have any helpful information about the driver, contact the Florida Highway Patrol.