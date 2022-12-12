FHP searches for driver involved in Pasco County hit-and-run

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is currently searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run last Tuesday evening.

FHP said that on Dec. 6, a pickup truck was traveling north on Bruce B Downs Boulevard, nearing the intersection of Vanguard Street, when it turned left under a flashing arrow into the path of a motorcyclist traveling south.

Both vehicles collided with each other, and the motorcyclist and his bike were propelled to a final rest along the west shoulder of the road.

The suspect then fled the scene before stopping at a gas station, where he was captured on security cameras with the truck.

He is believed to be a white elderly man. The truck is a late-model gray Chevrolet Colorado with front right bumper damage, which you can see photos of below.

Florida Highway Patrol

The 21-year-old motorcyclist remains in serious condition.

Anyone with information should contact *FHP immediately or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.