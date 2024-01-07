FHP: Motorcyclist killed when vehicle turns 'into the path' of rider

PASCO COUNTY — A New Port Richey motorcyclist was killed in a Pasco County crash on Saturday after a vehicle entered his path, authorities said.

A Dodge Challenger driven by a Palm Harbor man was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 19 at about 2:45 p.m.

The 54-year-old victim, riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle, was driving southbound on the highway.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, at the intersection of Louis Avenue, the Challenger driver made a left turn into the path of the motorcycle. The victim struck the Challenger and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.