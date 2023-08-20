FHP: 9-year-old critically injured in UTV accident

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A UTV accident in Pasco County on Friday night left a nine-year-old boy with critical injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The nine-year-old was driving a side-by-side UTV eastbound on the grass south shoulder of SR 52, west of Palm Street, with his father in the passenger seat. The driver of a Toyota Camry was also traveling eastbound on SR 52.

The driver of the UTV attempted to cross SR 52 and collided with the back of the Camry as it passed. The impact caused the UTV to rotate and overturn in the westbound lane of SR 52.

The impact led the Camry to travel along the north shoulder, colliding with a ditch parallel to the roadway.

The two people in the Camry were uninjured due to the crash. However, the nine-year-old suffered critical injuries, while the child's father sustained minor injuries.