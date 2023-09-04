FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams go door-to-door in impacted areas

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — People who sustained losses from Hurricane Idalia can now apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are meeting with homeowners, renters, and businesses that were impacted by Hurricane Idalia in Pasco County.

Wearing their official FEMA shirt and vest, crews went door to door on Miller Bayou Drive, one of the most affected areas in Port Richey. They are a welcome visitor for Francine Meyer-Drasutis, whose living room was flooded.

“We thought we were all alone because everybody is worried about up north because they got hit really, really bad. We're blessed that we’ve got neighbors and friends, and at least our houses are still standing. For FEMA to take the time to come around door-to-door and personally ask us questions, they just care, which is really nice,” said Francine Meyer-Drasutis.

FEMA teams are helping people register for assistance or updating any information for people who have already registered.

“In our house was about six inches of water, which is enough to ruin your brand new floors,” said Rick Way.

Rick Way does not know if his new flooring will need to be replaced, but he appreciates FEMA’s quick response.

“We’re very grateful. We haven’t lived in Florida for 20-30 years, and we honestly didn’t know what to do. So it’s amazing,” Way said.

Pinellas and Hernando counties are also eligible for FEMA assistance. Disaster assistance may include financial help for temporary lodging, basic home repairs, and other disaster-caused expenses.

“The person seeking assistance will have a registration number that will follow them through the entire process. Of course, the quicker they get in the system, the quicker the assistance can be arranged,” said Troy York with FEMA.

Over in Pinellas County, FEMA is meeting with emergency management to identify which neighborhoods are impacted there. Crews will be going door-to-door later this week.

If you’ve been impacted by Hurricane Idalia, you can apply for FEMA assistance at disasterassistance.gov, download the FEMA app, or call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).